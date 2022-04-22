Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,127.77.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $481.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $650.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,087.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1-year low of $472.57 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.