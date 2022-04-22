Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.30) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.80) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

LON JTC opened at GBX 765 ($9.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 593 ($7.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.45). The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 792.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 813.67.

In related news, insider Wendy Holley purchased 13,088 shares of JTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £99,468.80 ($129,415.56).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

