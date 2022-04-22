Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $25,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,342,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,963,000 after buying an additional 448,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

