Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,306,193.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

