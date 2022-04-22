Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,909 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.