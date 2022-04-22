Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
