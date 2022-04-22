Silvant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 129,885 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 678,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

