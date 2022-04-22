Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. FMR LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $73.50 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

