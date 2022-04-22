Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.78.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $396.85 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

