Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

