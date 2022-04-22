Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Insmed by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Insmed by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 557,667 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,464,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Insmed by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,385,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Insmed stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

