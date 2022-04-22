Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Q2 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 117,919 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

