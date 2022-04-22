Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 879 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 30,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Herc by 31.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 188.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Herc by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $18,521,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.61. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.32 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.29.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

