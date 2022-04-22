Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA opened at $129.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.35. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.34 and a twelve month high of $172.31.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

