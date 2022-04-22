Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 85300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

