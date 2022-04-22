Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Set at C$6.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.43 million and a PE ratio of 18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.84. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$8.07.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.37 million. Analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,684.35. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,135 over the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

