Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSD. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of SSD opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $102.41 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,098,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,771,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,489,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

