Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $10.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 13,092,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,357,179. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Skillz has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

