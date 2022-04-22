Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SLHG. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
