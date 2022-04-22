Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLHG. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 37,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,593. The company has a market cap of $33.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.