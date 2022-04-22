SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

NYSE SLG traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.61.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

