SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

SLG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.61.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

