Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $45.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 13.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 75.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Sleep Number by 25.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

