SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.29

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $728.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in SLR Investment by 27.5% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

