Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.04

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as low as $17.24. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 4,686 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 57,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

