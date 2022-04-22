Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Trading Up 1.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 34,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 81,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

