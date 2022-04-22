Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

