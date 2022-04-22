Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,007,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,254,410 shares.The stock last traded at $30.03 and had previously closed at $29.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Snap by 61.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

