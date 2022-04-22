Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.00

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
SNPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
