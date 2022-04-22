Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.00

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

