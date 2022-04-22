Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

SNPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,501,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

