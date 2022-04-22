Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
SNPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,501,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
