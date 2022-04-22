SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $283.01 and last traded at $283.85. Approximately 22,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,049,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.82.

Specifically, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,520,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

