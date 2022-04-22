SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.84

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.84 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 36.60 ($0.48). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 5,968,527 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.57) price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get SolGold alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.98. The firm has a market cap of £674.38 million and a P/E ratio of -26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.59.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.