Solrise Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.27 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $521,134.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.42 or 0.07351950 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,585.32 or 1.00046639 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035304 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,916,970 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

