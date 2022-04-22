Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 4.4%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.70. 511,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,593,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

