Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

SON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of SON opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

