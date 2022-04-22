Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 282,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,766. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.