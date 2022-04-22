Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 206,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 191,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock has a market cap of C$54.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76.

Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

