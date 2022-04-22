Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 206,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 191,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
The stock has a market cap of C$54.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76.
Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)
