Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

