S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $462.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $454.00 to $462.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $480.14.

SPGI stock opened at $390.83 on Monday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.62.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

