SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.