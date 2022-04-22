SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.51. 2,031,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.