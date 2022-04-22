SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $98.95

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $98.95 and last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 79072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.