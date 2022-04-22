SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stock Position Reduced by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter.

RWX stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

