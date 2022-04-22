SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $180.52. 598,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

