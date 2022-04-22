SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stock Position Increased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,276,000 after purchasing an additional 79,609 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 361,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $70.17. 204,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,786. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37.

