SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,823,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,052,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,264. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.