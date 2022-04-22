SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.35. 199,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,596. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

