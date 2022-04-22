Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 2,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares in the company, valued at $394,580.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,407 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

