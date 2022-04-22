SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $125.41 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 61.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 888.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

