SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,319. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

