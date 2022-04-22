Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $181.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.67.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

