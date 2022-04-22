Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,916. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

